Kayserispor'un yönetim kurulu üyesi Emir Akpınar, yönetimden istifa etti.

Güncellenme: 10:08, 28/06/2021
Futbol
Kayserispor’da istifa

Süper Lig ekiplerinden Kayserispor’da, hafta sonu yapılan genel kurulda yönetim kurulu asil listesinde yer alan Av. Emir Akpınar, yönetimden istifa etti. Ayrıca, yönetim kurulu yedek üyelerinde yer alan Av. Fatih Şen’in de istifa ettiği öğrenildi.

