New York Times, 21. yüzyılın en iyi dizilerini belirlemek için oyuncular, dizi yaratıcıları ve eleştirmenler dahil 500'den fazla isme anket düzenledi. Oyların ardından 100 dizilik bir liste oluşturuldu. New York Times'ın hazırladığı listeye göre 21. yüzyılın en iyi dizisi Breaking Bad oldu.

Liste, yalnızca 2000'lerde yayına başlayan dizileri kapsıyor. Bu nedenle, 2000'lerde hâlâ devam eden bazı önemli yapımlar yer almıyor. Örneğin, The Sopranos gibi diziler bu yüzden listeye giremedi.

100. Scandal (2012–2018)

99. Gilmore Girls (2000–2007)

98. The OA (2016–2019)

97. Community (2009–2015)

96. Halt and Catch Fire (2014–2017)

95. House (2004–2012)

94. The Diplomat (2023–present)

93. Station Eleven (2021–2022)

92. The Night Of (2016)

91. Catastrophe (2015–2019)

90. Eastbound & Down (2009–2013)

89. Baby Reindeer (2024)

88. Dexter (2006–2013)

87. Reservation Dogs (2021–2023)

86. Shogun (2024–present)

85. The Great British Baking Show (2010–present)

84. Planet Earth (2006)

83. Justified (2010–2015)

82. Better Things (2016–2022)

81. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

80. How to with John Wilson (2020–2023)

79. The Good Wife (2009–2016)

78. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005–present)

77. Modern Family (2009–2020)

76. Somebody Somewhere (2022–2024)

75. Ted Lasso (2020–present)

74. The Bear (2022–2026)

73. Barry (2018–2023)

72. Squid Game (2021–2025)

71. Beef (Season 1, 2023)

70. The Shield (2002–2008)

69. Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005–2012)

68. Ozark (2017–2022)

67. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–2025)

66. The Rehearsal (2022–present)

65. Mare of Easttown (2021)

64. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013–2018)

63. The Thick of It (2005–2012)

62. Slow Horses (2022–present)

61. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009–present)

60. Peep Show (2003–2015)

59. PEN15 (2019–2021)

58. Chappelle’s Show (2003–2006)

57. I Think You Should Leave (2019–present)

56. Nathan for You (2013–2017)

55. Insecure (2016–2021)

54. The Bureau (2015–2020)

53. Stranger Things (2016–2025)

52. Downton Abbey (2010–2015)

51. The Good Place (2016–2020)

50. Parks and Recreation (2009–2015)

49. Normal People (2020)

48. House of Cards (2013–2018)

47. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)

46. Broad City (2014–2019)

45. Happy Valley (2014–2023)

44. BoJack Horseman (2014–2020)

43. Peaky Blinders (2013–2022)

42. Hacks (2021–2026)

41. Louie (2010–2015)

40. Adolescence (2025)

39. Watchmen (2019)

38. Homeland (2011–2020)

37. Battlestar Galactica (2005–2009)

36. The Pitt (2025–present)

35. True Detective (Season 1, 2014)

34. Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020)

33. Enlightened (2011–2013)

32. Andor (2022–2025)

31. Survivor (2000–present)

30. Severance (2022–present)

29. Key & Peele (2012–2015)

28. Band of Brothers (2001)

27. Better Call Saul (2015–2022)

26. Black Mirror (2011–present)

25. The Leftovers (2014–2017)

24. Deadwood (2004–2006)

23. The Comeback (2005–2026)

22. Lost (2004–2010)

21. The White Lotus (2021–present)

20: The Crown (2016–2023)

19: Chernobyl (2019)

18: I May Destroy You (2020)

17: The Americans (2013–2018)

16: The Office (U.K.) (2001–2003)

15: Six Feet Under (2001–2005)

14: Friday Night Lights (2006–2011)

13: Girls (2012–2017)

12: Arrested Development (2003–2019)

11: The Office (U.S.) (2005–2013)

10: Atlanta (2016–2022)

9: Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–2024)

8: 30 Rock (2006–2013)

7: Veep (2012–2019)

6: Game of Thrones (2011–2019)

5: Fleabag (2016–2019)

4: Succession (2018–2023)

3: Mad Men (2007–2015)

2: The Wire (2002–2008)

1: Breaking Bad (2008–2013) - Kaynak: donanimhaber.com