ANTALYA 7. AİLE MAHKEMESİ

REPUBLİC OF TÜRKİYE

ANTALYA

7TH FAMILY COURT

File No. : 2024/1012 Merits

01/06/2026

PUBLİC NOTİCE

Due to the divorce case (Contested Divorce on the Grounds of the Irretrievable Breakdown of the Marital Union) pending before our Court between the Plaintiff, MERT KAPUSKA, and the Defendant, SHEYLA CARIDAD ROYMAGDALION KAPUSKA;

As the Defendant, SHEYLA CARIDAD ROYMAGDALION KAPUSKA, holder of Turkish

ldentification Number 49750924426, you are hereby notified that you must make the necessarypreparations for settlement and attend the hearing scheduled for 10/09/2026 at 10:40 a.m.Should only one of the parties attend the hearing and wish the proceedings to continue, theabsent party shall not be entitled to object to the procedural actions carried out in his/her absence.Furthermore, within the mandatory period of two weeks from the date of service of this notice, you must submit to the Court the documents referred to in your petition but not yet filed, or provide the necessary information for the procurement of documents to be obtained from other institutions or authorities. Should you fail to comply with these reguirements within the prescribed period, you shall be deemed to have waived reliance on such evidence. This notice is hereby served and notified to you by public announcement.

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