ÇORLU 3. AİLE MAHKEMESİ HAKİMLİĞİ

İLAN

T.C. ÇORLU 3. AİLE MAHKEMESİ'NDEN

ESAS NO : 2025/6 Esas

DAVALI : EMMANUEL ADEYEMI - PASAPORT NO: A50396370 -

Davacı SELİN NİHAN ADEYEMI ile Davalı EMMANUEL ADEYEMI arasında Mahkememizde görülen Boşanma ((Çekişmeli)) davası nedeniyle:

Bütün araştırmalara rağmen davalı Emmanuel ADEYEMI'nın adresi tespit edilip dava dilekçesi, tensip zaptı ve ön inceleme tensip tutanağının davalıya tebliğ edilemediğinden tebligatın ilanen yapılmasına karar verilmiş olup, davalının davacıya fiziksel şiddet uyguladığı, davalının deport edildiği, tarafların yaklaşık 3 yıldır bir araya gelmedikleri, davalının ailesine ve çocuğuna ekonomik katkıda bulunmadığı, davalının davacıya karşı sürekli olarak güvensizlik ithamlarında bulunmuş olmasına ilişkin iddialar kapsamında evlilik birliğinin temelinden sarsılması sebebiyle tarafların boşanmalarına, müşterek çocuk Aras Berk'in velayetinin davacıya verilmesi, müşterek çocuk için 10.000 TL iştirak nafakası, davacı için 15.000 TL yoksulluk nafakası ödenmesine, 500.000 TL maddi tazminat ve 500.000 TL manevi tazminat ödenmesine karar verilmesi talepli dava açılmış olduğu, ilan tarihinden itibaren 7 gün sonra davalı Emmanuel ADEYEMI'ye ilanen tebliğin yapılmış sayılacağı, bu sürenin bitiminden sonra iki haftalık kesin süre içerisinde HMK 122,126,129 maddeleri gereğince usulüne uygun olarak düzenlenmiş cevap dilekçenizi, usulü itirazlarınızı ve delillerinizi yukarıda esas numarası belirtilen dosyaya bildirmeniz, bildirmediğiniz taktirde davacının ileri sürdüğü vakaları inkar etmiş ve ilk itirazlarınızdan vazgeçmiş sayılacağınız, delillerinizi sunmanız halinde toplanması için gerekli gider avanslarını yatırmanız, belirlenen gün ve saatte duruşmaya gelmeniz, sulh için gerekli hazırlığı yapmanız, duruşmaya gelmediğiniz takdirde diğer tarafın yargılamaya devam etmek istemesi halinde yokluğunuzda yapılan işlemlere itiraz edemeyeceğiniz, ön inceleme duruşma gün ve saatinin 30/09/2026 günü saat 10.00 olduğu hususları tebliğ yerine geçerli olmak üzere ilanen duyurulur. 07/05/2026

NOTICE

TURKISH REPUBLİC

FROM THE 3RDFAMİLY COURT OF ÇORLU

CASE NO.: 2025/6 Esas

DEFENDANT : EMMANUEL ADEYEMİ - PASSAPORT NO: A50396370-

In connection with the divorce (contested) proceedings between the claimant, SELİN NİHAN

ADEYEMİ, and the defendant, EMMANUEL ADEYEMİ, heard before this Court:

Despite all efforts, as the address of the defendant, Emmanuel ADEYEMİ, could not be ascertained and the statement of claim, the hearing record and the preliminary examination record could not be served on the defendant, it has been decided to effect service by public notice; the defendant has physically assaulted the claimant, the defendant has been deported, the parties have not met for approximately three years, the defendant has not contributed financially to his family or child, and that the defendant has consistentİy made accusations of infidelity against the claimant, it is ruled that the marriage has been irretrievably broken and the parties shall be divorced; custody of the joint child, Aras Berk, shall be awarded to the claimant; maintenance of 10,000 TL shall be paid for the joint child; the payment of 15,000 TL in maintenance for the plaintiff, and the payment of 500,000 TL in material compensation and 500,000 TL in moral compensation; service of the summons on the defendant, Emmanuel ADEYEMİ, shall be deemed to have been effected by public notice seven days after the date of publication; and that, within a two-week definitive period following the expiry of this period, in accordance with Articles 122, 126 and 129 of the Code of Civil Procedure, submit your properly drafted statement of defence, procedural objections and evidence to the file bearing the case number specified above; should you fail to do so, you will be deemed to have denied the facts alleged by the claimant and to have withdrawn your initial objections; should you submit evidence, you must pay the necessary advance costs for its collection, attend the hearing on the specified date and time, and make the necessary preparations for settlement. Should you fail to attend the hearing, you will not be able to object to any proceedings conducted in your absence if the other party wishes to proceed with the trial. It is hereby publicly announced, in lieu of service, that the date and time of the preliminary hearing are 30 September 2026 at 10.00 am. May 7 2026.

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