HAYMANA 2. ASLİYE HUKUK MAHKEMESİ HAKİMLİĞİ

ANNOUNCEMENT

FROM REPUBLIC OF TÜRKİYE

HAYMANA 2nd CIVIL COURT OF FIRST INSTANCE

FILE NO : 2026/230 File

PLAINTIFF : Türkiye Elektrik Dağıtım Anonim Şirketi JOINEDDEFENDANT : MERVE DOĞAN (T.R. ID No: 128***084)

In the trial of the Expropriation (Determination of Compensation and Registration) lawsuit filed against you by the plaintiff;

Since joined defendant Merve Doğan, who is the owner of the immovable property located in Ankara province, Haymana district, Çalış Neighborhood, block 367, plot 5, could not be reached, pursuant to the interim decision of our Court, it is hereby announced via notification that the statement of claim, the expert report dated 05/02/2026, and the land registry expert report dated 05/02/2026, along with the hearing date set for 22/10/2026 at 10:43, shall be deemed served on the 15th day following the date of publication of this announcement; that you must be present at the hearing in person or be represented by legal counsel, failing which proceedings may be decided on procedural or substantive grounds, and if no decision is made, the trial will continue without a second summons and a decision may be rendered; that pursuant to Article 281 of the Code of Civil Procedure, objections to the expert reports may be submitted within a 2-week period from the date of service; and that pursuant to Article 317 of the Code of Civil Procedure, a statement of defense along with all evidence—clearly specifying which evidence pertains to which factual allegation—may be submitted within a 2-week period from the date of service (Code of Civil Procedure Article 318).

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