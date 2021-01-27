Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
Sözcü PlusProfil
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Son dakika… Askerlere ‘casusluk’ soruşturması

Ankara'da devletin güvenliği veya iç veya dış siyasal yararları bakımından, niteliği itibarıyla gizli kalması gereken bilgileri temin ederek açıkladıkları tespit edilen iki emekli albay, bir astsubay, bir sivil gözaltına alındı.

Sozcu.com.tr
Güncellenme: 09:54, 27/01/2021
Haberler Gündem
Son dakika… Askerlere ‘casusluk’ soruşturması

AYRINTILAR GELECEK

Ankara emekli son dakika