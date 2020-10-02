2020 People’s Choice adayları açıklandı

2020 People’s Choice adayları şöyle:

YILIN DİZİSİ

Grey’s Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Masked Singer

The Last Dance

This Is Us

Tiger King

YILIN DRAMA DİZİSİ

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

YILIN KOMEDİ DİZİSİ

Dead to Me

grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

YILIN REALİTY SHOW’U

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Below Deck Mediterranean

Queer Eye

YILIN YARIŞMA PROGRAMI

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

YILIN EN İYİ TV ERKEK STARI

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

YILIN EN İYİ TV KADIN STARI

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

EN İYİ DRAMA TV STARI

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

EN İYİ KOMEDİ TV STARI

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

EN İYİ GÜNDÜZ KUŞAĞI TALK SHOW PROGRAMI

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

EN İYİ GECE KUŞAĞI TALK SHOW PROGRAMI

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

YILIN YARIŞMACISI

Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race

Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski, The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

YILIN REALITY STARI

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey & Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

YILIN YÜKSEK KALİTE DİZİSİ

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt’s Creek

Tiger King

YILIN BİLİM KURGU / FANTEZİ DİZİSİ

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy