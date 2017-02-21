Nigeria asks AU to intervene over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Nigeria yesterday requested that the African Union (AU) intervene to stop what it said were "xenophobic attacks" on its citizens and other Africans in South Africa, following a spate of weekend attacks on Nigerian-owned businesses in Attridgeville, in Pretoria West.

South African news site enca.com reported that the Nigerian presidency had said there was a need for the AU to "intervene urgently" in the attacks, adding that about 116 Nigerians had been killed in South Africa over the last two years.

News site Vanguard Nigeria reported that senior special assistant to Nigeria’s president on foreign affairs and the diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa called on the South African government to take decisive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans in the country, especially as more attacks were expected this week.

Speaking to News Agency Nigeria, Nigerian Union president Ikechukwu Anyene said: “Five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans.”

“The attack in Pretoria West is purely xenophobic and criminal because they loot the shops and homes before burning them,” he said, adding that the pastor of the church had been wounded and was in hospital receiving treatment.

Anyene said he had received information that more attacks were planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, a community group, Mamelodi Concerned Residents, also plans to march against foreign nationals on Friday, saying that the government has prioritised the employment of foreigners ahead of locals and accusing foreigners of hijacking buildings and dealing in drugs.

DHA