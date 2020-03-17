Sözcü Plus Giriş
İstanbul’da korkutan görüntü: Adacıklar oluştu

İstanbul Silivri'de deniz suyu kıyıdan yaklaşık 50 metre geri çekildi. Denizin çekilmesiyle, kum adaları oluştu.

14:09 -
Haberler Gündem

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

istanbul
Son güncelleme: 14:27 17.03.2020
