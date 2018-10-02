Reklamsız Sözcü
Giriş Yap Satın Al
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Son dakika… 2018 Nobel Fizik Ödülü’nün sahibi belli oldu

2018 yılının Nobel Ödülleri yavaş yavaş sahiplerini buluyor. Dün, kanser tedavisinde yaptıkları çalışmaları için James Allison ve Tasuku Honjo'ya verilen Nobel Tıp Ödülü'nden sonra bugün de Nobel Fizik Ödülü sahibini buldu.

android-time 13:03 2 Ekim 2018
Haberler Bilim - Teknoloji
Son dakika… 2018 Nobel Fizik Ödülü’nün sahibi belli oldu
2018 yılının Nobel Ödülleri yavaş yavaş sahiplerini buluyor. Dün, kanser tedavisinde yaptıkları çalışmaları için James Allison ve Tasuku Honjo'ya verilen Nobel Tıp Ödülü'nden sonra bugün de Nobel Fizik Ödülü sahibini buldu.

2018 yılının Nobel Fizik Ödülü , ‘lazer fiziği alanında yaptıkları çığır açan icatlarından’ dolayı Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou ile Donna Strickland’e verildi.

İLGİLİ HABERSon dakika... Nobel Tıp Ödülü sahibini buldu!Son dakika... Nobel Tıp Ödülü sahibini buldu!

Merakla beklenen Yılmaz Özdil'in son kitabı "Mustafa Kemal" Plus abonelerine hediye.
SIRADAKİ HABER
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more
Yorumlar