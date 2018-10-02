Son dakika… 2018 Nobel Fizik Ödülü’nün sahibi belli oldu

2018 yılının Nobel Fizik Ödülü , ‘lazer fiziği alanında yaptıkları çığır açan icatlarından’ dolayı Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou ile Donna Strickland’e verildi.

BREAKING NEWS⁰The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Physics 2018 “for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics” with one half to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland. pic.twitter.com/PK08SnUslK

