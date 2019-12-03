Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

TEM’de TIR devrildi, yol kapandı

İstanbul Büyükçekmece TEM Otoyolu'nda kaza yapan TIR devrildi. Edirne istikametinde yol trafiğe kapandı.

13:29 -
Haberler Gündem

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR
DHA

Edirne istanbul kaza
Son güncelleme: 13:37 03.12.2019
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more