Kenzo Takada: Mutlu, özgür, sınır tanımaz bir tasarımcı…

Dear Kenzo – how sad to lose to Covid the designer who smiled so much and founded the roots of Japanese design in Paris fashion. Although Kenzo Takada – or “jungle Jap” as he called himself – had left his brand in 1999 – six years after it had been bought by LVMH – he remained an emblem of international style. I remember him talking earnestly with my husband about playing poker; and telling me that he wanted to make “happy” clothes. That meant colourful, with a freedom for the woman's body – and an international attitude way before his time. His collections captured an energy where shape and colour became together joyously. He slipped away in hospital in Paris, which he loved. May he rest in peace.