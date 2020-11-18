Sözcü Plus Giriş
Çorum’da korkutan deprem

Çorum'un Uğurludağ ilçesinde 4,2 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. Deprem, Kırıkkale, Kastamonu ve Yozgat illerinde de hissedildi.

Güncellenme: 03:35, 18/11/2020
Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı (AFAD), saat 02.05’te meydana gelen 4.2 büyüklüğündeki depremin, yerin 10.7 kilometre altında gerçekleştiğini duyurdu.

Kırıkkale, Kastamonu ve Yozgat illerinde de hissedilen depremde can ve mal kaybı yaşanmadı. 

