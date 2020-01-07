Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

İstanbul’da yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı!

İstanbul Sabiha Gökçen Havalimanı'nda yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı. Ekiplerin olay yerindeki incelemesi sürüyor

09:44 -
Haberler Gündem
İstanbul’da yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı!

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

 

istanbul yolcu uçağı
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more