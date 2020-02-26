Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Melih Gökçek hakkında FETÖ’den suç duyurusu

Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi, eski başkan Melih Gökçek'in de aralarında bulunduğu yedi kişi hakkında FETÖ'den suç duyurusunda bulundu.

13:45 -
Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi’nin Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı’na verdiği dilekçede, Melih Gökçek dahil yedi kişi hakkında “görevi kötüye kullanma, suç örgütüne yardım etme ve terörizmin finansmanı” suçlamaları yöneltildi.

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

