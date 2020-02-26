Son dakika… Melih Gökçek hakkında FETÖ’den suç duyurusu

Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi&#8217;nin Ankara Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı&#8217;na verdiği dilekçede, Melih Gökçek dahil yedi kişi hakkında &#8220;görevi kötüye kullanma, suç örgütüne yardım etme ve terörizmin finansmanı&#8221; suçlamaları yöneltildi.. . AYRINTILAR GELİYOR&#8230;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-melih-gokcek-hakkinda-fetoden-suc-duyurusu-5647205","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-melih-gokcek-hakkinda-fetoden-suc-duyurusu-5647205","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5647205,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Son dakika&#8230; Melih Gu00f6ku00e7ek hakku0131nda FETu00d6&#8217;den suu00e7 duyurusu"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5647205,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-melih-gokcek-hakkinda-fetoden-suc-duyurusu-5647205/","headline":"Son dakika&#8230; Melih Gu00f6ku00e7ek hakku0131nda FETu00d6&#8217;den suu00e7 duyurusu","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["Ankara","FET\\u00d6","Melih G\\u00f6k\\u00e7ek","son dakika","su\\u00e7 duyurusu"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"Serdar Aksoy","dateCreated":1582713907,"datePublished":1582713907,"dateModified":1582714252,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});