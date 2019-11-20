62. Grammy Ödülleri’nde adaylar belli oldu

Grammy Ödülleri, bu yıl 62’inci kez düzenlenecek. Törenin sunucusu geçtiğimiz yıl olduğu gibi yine Alicia Keys olacak. Ödüller, 26 Ocak’ta Los Angeles’taki Staples Center’da sahiplerini bulacak. Ödüllere aday olan isimler bugün New York’taki CBS Broadcast Center’da yer alan Studio 43’te açıklandı.
Adaylar arasında Türk müziklerini yorumlayan Altın Gün grubu da yer aldı.
İşte, adaylar…
YILIN ALBÜMÜ
Bon Iver – i,i
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go
H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
YILIN ŞARKISI
Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Taylor Swift – Lover
Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Love
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
EN İYİ GRUP/İKİLİ POP PERFORMANSI
Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend
The Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]
H.E.R. – Couldn't Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]
Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]
EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ
Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill – Championships
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Tyler, the Creator – IGOR
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin' Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out In The Wash” – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some Of It” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
YILIN KAYDI
Bon Iver – Hey Ma
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Khalid – Talk
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
Post Malone – Sunflower
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
EN İYİ DANS KAYDI
“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
EN İYİ DANS ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI
“Astorlus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
“7empest,” Tool
EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift – Lover
EN İYİ URBAN MODERN ALBÜMÜ
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B
EN İYİ RAP SÖYLEME PERFORMANSI
“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
EN İYİ COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANSI
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
EN İYİ COUNTRY GRUP/İKİLİ PERFORMANSI
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
EN İYİ NEW AGE ALBÜMÜ
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
EN İYİ EMPROVİZE CAZ SOLOSU
“Elsewhere,” Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist
“Tomorrow Is the Question,” Julian Lage, soloist
“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis, soloist
“Sightseeing,” Christian McBride, soloist
EN İYİ CAZ VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
EN İYİ CAZ ENSTRÜMANTAL ALBÜM
In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet
EN İYİ CAZ TOPLULUĞU ALBÜMÜ
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
EN İYİ LATİN CAZ ALBÜMÜ
Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib, David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón
EN İYİ GOSPEL PERFORMANSI/ŞARKISI
“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
“Talkin’ Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters
“See the Light,” Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
“Speak the Name,” Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
“This Is a Movie (Live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters
EN İYİ MODERN HRİSTİYAN MÜZİK PERFORMANSI/ŞARKISI
“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters
“God Only Knows,” for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters
“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version),” Tauren Wells
“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
EN İYİ GOSPEL ALBÜMÜ
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
EN İYİ MODERN HRİSTİYAN MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
I Know a Ghost, Crowder
Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY
Haven’t Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey
The Elements, TobyMac
Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin
EN İYİ ROOTS GOSPEL ALBÜM
Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists), Jerry Salley, Producer
EN İYİ LATİN POP ALBÜMÜ
Vida, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra
EN İYİ LATİN ROCK, URBAN VE ALTERNATİF ALBÜMÜ
X 100Pre, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalia
EN İYİ MEKSİKA ALBÜMÜ
Caminado, Joss Favela
Percepcion, Intocable
Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
EN İYİ TROPİKAL LATİN ALBÜMÜ
Opus, Marc Anthony
Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola
EN İYİ AMERİKAN ROOTS PEROFMANSI
“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron & Wine
“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
“Call My Name,” I’m With Her
“Faraway Look,” Yola
EN İYİ AMERİKAN ROOTS ŞARKISI
“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)
“Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)
“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)
“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)
EN İYİ AMERİKAN ALBÜMÜ
Years to Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Tales of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
EN İYİ BLUEGRASS ALBÜMÜ
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL BLUES ALBÜMÜ
Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
EN İYİ MODERN BLUES ALBÜMÜ
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
EN İYİ FOLK ALBÜMÜ
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
EN İYİ ROOTS MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
Kalawai'Anui, Amy Hānaiali'i
When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree
Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Recorded at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers
EN İYİ REGGAE ALBÜMÜ
Rapture, Koffee
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse
More Work to Be Done, Third World
EN İYİ DÜNYA MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ
Gece, Altın Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant, Burna Boy
Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
EN İYİ ÇOCUK MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Flying High!, Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian
The Love, Alphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers
EN İYİ SPOKEN WORD ALBÜMÜ
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
EN İYİ MÜZİKAL TİYATRO ALBÜMÜ
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
EN İYİ DERLEME SOUNDTRACK ALBÜMÜ
The Lion King: The Songs
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
A Star Is Born
EN İYİ SOUNDTRACK ŞARKISI
Avengers: Endgame
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones: Season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins Returns
EN İYİ FİLM ŞARKI SÖZÜ
“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy,” From: Toy Story 4
“Girl in the Movies,” From: Dumplin’
“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), From: A Star Is Born
“Sprit,” From: The Lion King
“Suspirium,” From: Suspiria
EN İYİ ENSTRÜMANTEL BESTE
“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
“Crucible for Crisis,” Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
“Love, A Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)
“Walkin’ Funny,” Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
EN İYİ ARANJMAN, ENSTÜMANTEL YA DA A CAPELLA
“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
“La Novena,” Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
“Moon River,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
EN İYİ ARANJMAN, ENSTÜMAN VE VOKAL
“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
“Jolene,” Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)
“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)
“Over the Rainbow,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)
“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)
EN İYİ ALBÜM KAPAĞI
Anonimas & Resilientes
Chris Cornell
Hold That Tiger
I,I
Intellexual
EN İYİ ALBÜM KUTUSU YA DA SINIRLI SAYIDA ÜRETİLEN KAPAK
Anima
Gold in Brass Age
1963: New Directions
The Radio Recordings 1939–1945
Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive