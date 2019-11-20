62. Grammy Ödülleri’nde adaylar belli oldu

Grammy Ödülleri, bu yıl 62’inci kez düzenlenecek. Törenin sunucusu geçtiğimiz yıl olduğu gibi yine Alicia Keys olacak. Ödüller, 26 Ocak’ta Los Angeles’taki Staples Center’da sahiplerini bulacak. Ödüllere aday olan isimler bugün New York’taki CBS Broadcast Center’da yer alan Studio 43’te açıklandı.

Adaylar arasında Türk müziklerini yorumlayan Altın Gün grubu da yer aldı.

İşte, adaylar…



YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Bon Iver – i,i

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell!

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go

H.E.R. – I Used to Know Her

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

YILIN ŞARKISI

Lady Gaga – Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Brandi Carlile – Bring My Flowers Now

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Taylor Swift – Lover

Lana Del Rey – Norman Fucking Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Love

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

EN İYİ SOLO POP PERFORMANSI

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

EN İYİ GRUP/İKİLİ POP PERFORMANSI

Ariana Grande & the Social House – Boyfriend

The Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Post Malone – Sunflower [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Daniel Caesar – Love Again [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R. – Couldn't Been Her [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Anderson .Paak – Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill – Championships

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin' Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

YILIN KAYDI

Bon Iver – Hey Ma

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

H.E.R. – Hard Place

Khalid – Talk

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road

Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Post Malone – Sunflower

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

EN İYİ DANS KAYDI

“Linked,” Bonobo

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

EN İYİ DANS ELEKTRONİK ALBÜMÜ

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTEL ALBÜM

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANSI

“Astorlus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

“7empest,” Tool

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues, Cage The Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

EN İYİ R&B PERORMANSI

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

“Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R'Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Beyoncé – The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Ed Sheeran – No.6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift – Lover

EN İYİ URBAN MODERN ALBÜMÜ

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

Ventura, Anderson .Paak

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

EN İYİ RAP SÖYLEME PERFORMANSI

“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

EN İYİ COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANSI

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

EN İYİ COUNTRY GRUP/İKİLİ PERFORMANSI

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

EN İYİ COUNTRY ŞARKISI

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

EN İYİ COUNTRY ALBÜMÜ

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

EN İYİ NEW AGE ALBÜMÜ

Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone

Homage to Kindness, David Darling

Wings, Peter Kater

Verve, Sebastian Plano

Deva, Deva Premal

EN İYİ EMPROVİZE CAZ SOLOSU

“Elsewhere,” Melissa Aldana, soloist

“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is the Question,” Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup,” Branford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing,” Christian McBride, soloist

EN İYİ CAZ VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together, Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band

EN İYİ CAZ ENSTRÜMANTAL ALBÜM

In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn, Christian McBride

Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau

Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet

EN İYİ CAZ TOPLULUĞU ALBÜMÜ

Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet

Dance in Nowhere, Miho Hazama

Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

EN İYİ LATİN CAZ ALBÜMÜ

Antidote, Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib, David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón

EN İYİ GOSPEL PERFORMANSI/ŞARKISI

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Talkin’ Bout Jesus,” Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

“See the Light,” Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

“Speak the Name,” Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is a Movie (Live)”, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

EN İYİ MODERN HRİSTİYAN MÜZİK PERFORMANSI/ŞARKISI

“Only Jesus,” Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

“God Only Knows,” for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet,” Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version),” Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story,” Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

EN İYİ GOSPEL ALBÜMÜ

Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin

Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore

Settle Here, William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans

EN İYİ MODERN HRİSTİYAN MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

I Know a Ghost, Crowder

Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY

Haven’t Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey

The Elements, TobyMac

Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin

EN İYİ ROOTS GOSPEL ALBÜM

Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman

Testimony, Gloria Gaynor

Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists), Jerry Salley, Producer

EN İYİ LATİN POP ALBÜMÜ

Vida, Luis Fonsi

11:11, Maluma

Montaner, Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra

EN İYİ LATİN ROCK, URBAN VE ALTERNATİF ALBÜMÜ

X 100Pre, Bad Bunny

Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible, Flor De Toloache

Almadura, iLe

El Mal Querer, Rosalia

EN İYİ MEKSİKA ALBÜMÜ

Caminado, Joss Favela

Percepcion, Intocable

Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos

EN İYİ TROPİKAL LATİN ALBÜMÜ

Opus, Marc Anthony

Tiempo Al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela, Vicente García

Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola

EN İYİ AMERİKAN ROOTS PEROFMANSI

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain,” Calexico And Iron & Wine

“I’m on My Way,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

“Faraway Look,” Yola

EN İYİ AMERİKAN ROOTS ŞARKISI

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing to Jerusalem,” Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look,” Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride the Rails No More,” Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

EN İYİ AMERİKAN ALBÜMÜ

Years to Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Tales of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

EN İYİ BLUEGRASS ALBÜMÜ

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

EN İYİ GELENEKSEL BLUES ALBÜMÜ

Kingfish, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Sitting on Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis

EN İYİ MODERN BLUES ALBÜMÜ

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

EN İYİ FOLK ALBÜMÜ

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

EN İYİ ROOTS MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

Kalawai'Anui, Amy Hānaiali'i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree

Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Recorded at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby, (Various Artists), Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

EN İYİ REGGAE ALBÜMÜ

Rapture, Koffee

As I Am, Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse

More Work to Be Done, Third World

EN İYİ DÜNYA MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ

Gece, Altın Gün

What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant, Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti, Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

EN İYİ ÇOCUK MÜZİĞİ ALBÜMÜ

Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Flying High!, Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian

The Love, Alphabet Rockers

Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers

EN İYİ SPOKEN WORD ALBÜMÜ

Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ

Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan

Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now, Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

EN İYİ MÜZİKAL TİYATRO ALBÜMÜ

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

Hadestown

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites

Oklahoma!

EN İYİ DERLEME SOUNDTRACK ALBÜMÜ

The Lion King: The Songs

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

A Star Is Born

EN İYİ SOUNDTRACK ŞARKISI

Avengers: Endgame

Chernobyl

Game of Thrones: Season 8

The Lion King

Mary Poppins Returns

EN İYİ FİLM ŞARKI SÖZÜ

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy,” From: Toy Story 4

“Girl in the Movies,” From: Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), From: A Star Is Born

“Sprit,” From: The Lion King

“Suspirium,” From: Suspiria

EN İYİ ENSTRÜMANTEL BESTE

“Begin Again,” Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible for Crisis,” Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, A Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Walkin’ Funny,” Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

EN İYİ ARANJMAN, ENSTÜMANTEL YA DA A CAPELLA

“Blue Skies,” Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme,” John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena,” Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, a Beautiful Force,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Moon River,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

EN İYİ ARANJMAN, ENSTÜMAN VE VOKAL

“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

“Jolene,” Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me a Little,” Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over the Rainbow,” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine),” Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

EN İYİ ALBÜM KAPAĞI

Anonimas & Resilientes

Chris Cornell

Hold That Tiger

I,I

Intellexual

EN İYİ ALBÜM KUTUSU YA DA SINIRLI SAYIDA ÜRETİLEN KAPAK

Anima

Gold in Brass Age

1963: New Directions

The Radio Recordings 1939–1945

Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive