Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
Sözcü PlusProfil
© 2021 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

İstanbul’da helikopter destekli operasyon

İstanbul Emniyet Müdürlüğü Narkotik Suçlarla Mücadele Şube Müdürlüğü ekipleri, uyuşturucu satıcılarına yönelik Beşiktaş, Şişli ve Beyoğlu ilçelerinde operasyon gerçekleştirdi. Operasyona polis helikopteri de destek verdi.

Güncellenme: 07:45, 09/03/2021
HaberlerGünün İçinden

Operasyon yapılan bir adres de Şişli Kuştepe Mahallesi, İnönü Caddesi’nde bulunan 3 katlı bir binaydı.

Polis ekipleri adreste uzun süre arama yaptı. Operasyon yapılan sokakta da özel harekat polisleri geniş güvenlik önlemi aldı. (DHA)

İlginizi ÇekebilirDenizli'deki uyuşturucu operasyonuna 14 tutuklamaDenizli'deki uyuşturucu operasyonuna 14 tutuklama
Beşiktaş Denizli Emniyet helikopter istanbul operasyon ÖZEL HAREKAT Polis uyuşturucu
Yayınlanma Tarihi:07:21,