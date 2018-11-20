Şahsiyet, IMDb’nin en iyi diziler listesinde!

Onur Saylak’ın yönettiği, Hakan Günday’ın senaryosunu yazdığı, puhutv’de yayınlanan ve Haluk Bilginer’in canlandırdığı emekli bir adliye memuru olan Agâh Beyoğlu’nun hikayesini anlatan Şahsiyet, IMDb’nin en iyi diziler sıralamasında 8,9 puanla 32’inci sırada yer buldu.
Yine Haluk Bilginer’in yer aldığı ve Blutv’de yayınlanan Masum ise en iyi diziler sıralamasında 98’inci sırada…
En iyi diziler ise şöyle sıralandı:
1. Planet Earth II
2. Band of Brothers
3. Game of Thrones
4. Planet Earth
5. Breaking Bad
6. The Wire
7. Cosmos
8. Rick and Morty
9. Cosmos
10. Blue Planet II
11. The Sopranos
12. The World at War
13. Avatar: The Last Airbender
14. Life
15. Sherlock
16. Human Planet
17. The Twilight Zone
18. The Vietnam War
19. Dekalog
20. The Civil War
21. Firefly
22. Hagane no renkinjutsushi
23. True Detective
24. Fargo
25. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
26. Batman The Animated Series
27. Death Note: Desu nôto
28. The Blue Planet
29. Kaubôi bibappu
30. One Punch Man: Wanpanman
31. Black Mirror
32. Sahsiyet
33. Pride and Prejudice
34. Monty Python's Flying
35. Das Boot
36. Frozen Planet
37. Afric
38. Friends
39. Stranger Things
40. Arrested Development
41. Seinfeld
42. Only Fools and Horses
43. Apocalypse: La 2ème guerre mondiale
44. House of Cards
45. Over the Garden Wall
46. Twin Peaks
47. Over the Garden Wall
48. Westworld
49. Narcos
50. Freaks and Geeks