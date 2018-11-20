Şahsiyet, IMDb’nin en iyi diziler listesinde!

Slide 2 Slide 3 Slide 4 Slide 5 Slide 6 Slide 7 Slide 8 Slide 9 Slide 10

Onur Saylak’ın yönettiği, Hakan Günday’ın senaryosunu yazdığı, puhutv’de yayınlanan ve Haluk Bilginer’in canlandırdığı emekli bir adliye memuru olan Agâh Beyoğlu’nun hikayesini anlatan Şahsiyet, IMDb’nin en iyi diziler sıralamasında 8,9 puanla 32’inci sırada yer buldu.

Yine Haluk Bilginer’in yer aldığı ve Blutv’de yayınlanan Masum ise en iyi diziler sıralamasında 98’inci sırada…



En iyi diziler ise şöyle sıralandı:

1. Planet Earth II

2. Band of Brothers

3. Game of Thrones

4. Planet Earth

5. Breaking Bad

6. The Wire

7. Cosmos

8. Rick and Morty

9. Cosmos

10. Blue Planet II

11. The Sopranos

12. The World at War

13. Avatar: The Last Airbender

14. Life

15. Sherlock

16. Human Planet

17. The Twilight Zone

18. The Vietnam War

19. Dekalog

20. The Civil War

21. Firefly

22. Hagane no renkinjutsushi

23. True Detective

24. Fargo

25. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

26. Batman The Animated Series

27. Death Note: Desu nôto

28. The Blue Planet

29. Kaubôi bibappu

30. One Punch Man: Wanpanman

31. Black Mirror

32. Sahsiyet

33. Pride and Prejudice

34. Monty Python's Flying

35. Das Boot

36. Frozen Planet

37. Afric

38. Friends

39. Stranger Things

40. Arrested Development

41. Seinfeld

42. Only Fools and Horses

43. Apocalypse: La 2ème guerre mondiale

44. House of Cards

45. Over the Garden Wall

46. Twin Peaks

47. Over the Garden Wall

48. Westworld

49. Narcos

50. Freaks and Geeks