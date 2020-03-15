Son dakika… Netanyahu’nun yolsuzluk davası corona ertelemesi

Ayrıntılar geliyor&#8230;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-netanyahunun-yolsuzluk-davasi-corona-ertelemesi-5680498","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-netanyahunun-yolsuzluk-davasi-corona-ertelemesi-5680498","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5680498,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"Du00fcnya","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Son dakika&#8230; Netanyahu&#8217;nun yolsuzluk davasu0131 corona ertelemesi"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5680498,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-netanyahunun-yolsuzluk-davasi-corona-ertelemesi-5680498/","headline":"Son dakika&#8230; Netanyahu&#8217;nun yolsuzluk davasu0131 corona ertelemesi","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Du00fcnya","keywords":"["Corona","dava","\\u0130srail","son dakika","yolsuzluk"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/15/iecrop/netanyahu-reuters-4_16_9_1584258600-880x495.jpg","author":"myilmaz","dateCreated":"2020-03-15 10:50:20","datePublished":"2020-03-15 10:50:20","dateModified":"2020-03-15 10:50:20","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});