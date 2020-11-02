Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… İzmir Urla’da 4.2 büyüklüğünde deprem

AFAD'dan yapılan açıklamaya göre, İzmir'in Urla ilçesi açıklarında saat 22.16'da 4.2 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

Güncellenme: 22:48, 02/11/2020
