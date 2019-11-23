CHP MYK olağanüstü toplandı

Ayrıntılar geliyor&#8230;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/chp-myk-olaganustu-toplandi-3-5468476","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/chp-myk-olaganustu-toplandi-3-5468476","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5468476,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":""}); aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5468476,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2019/gundem/chp-myk-olaganustu-toplandi-3-5468476/","headline":"CHP MYK olau011fanu00fcstu00fc toplandu0131","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["CHP"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"mahiragar","dateCreated":1574506343,"datePublished":1574506343,"dateModified":1574506771,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});