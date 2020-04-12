Sözcü Plus Giriş
İran’da korkutan deprem! Van’da da hissedildi

Kandilli Rasathanesi'nden gelen son dakika bilgisine göre; İran'da 4.9 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi. Deprem Van'da da hissedildi.

Kandilli Rasathanesi, saat 05.23’te meydana gelen depremin büyüklüğünü 4.9, derinliğini ise 5.0 kilometre olarak duyurdu.

Son güncelleme: 06:54 12.04.2020
