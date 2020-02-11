Son dakika… Suriye’de sıcak gelişme: Helikopter düşürüldü

Helikopterin düşme anları yansıttığı ifade edilen kayıtlar sosyal medyaya yayınlandı.. . &nbsp;. İHA&#8217;nın yerel kaynaklara dayandırdığı habere göre; helikopter Neyrab köyünde sivilleri bombalarken düşürüldü.. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-suriyede-sicak-gelisme-helikopter-dusuruldu-5618542","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-suriyede-sicak-gelisme-helikopter-dusuruldu-5618542","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5618542,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"dunya","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Son dakika&#8230; Suriye&#8217;de su0131cak geliu015fme: Helikopter du00fcu015fu00fcru00fcldu00fc"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5618542,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/dunya/son-dakika-suriyede-sicak-gelisme-helikopter-dusuruldu-5618542/","headline":"Son dakika&#8230; Suriye&#8217;de su0131cak geliu015fme: Helikopter du00fcu015fu00fcru00fcldu00fc","articleBody":"","articleSection":"dunya","keywords":"["Be\\u015far Esad","helikopter","son dakika","Suriye"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/11/iecrop/still0211_00004_16_9_1581416563-880x495.jpg","author":"Serdar Aksoy","dateCreated":1581415944,"datePublished":1581415944,"dateModified":1581417886,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});