Son dakika… Suriye’de sıcak gelişme: Helikopter düşürüldü

Suriye'de muhaliflerin İdlib'in Serakib bölgesinde Devlet Başkanı Beşar Esad rejimine ait bir helikopteri vurduğu iddia edildi.

13:12 -
Helikopterin düşme anları yansıttığı ifade edilen kayıtlar sosyal medyaya yayınlandı.

 

İHA’nın yerel kaynaklara dayandırdığı habere göre; helikopter Neyrab köyünde sivilleri bombalarken düşürüldü.

Beşar Esad helikopter son dakika Suriye
Son güncelleme: 13:44 11.02.2020
