Son dakika… Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu tehdit eden şüpheli yakalandı

İBB Başkanı Ekrem İmamoğlu’nu tehdit eden Tuna G. Ankara’da gözaltına alındı.

Habip ATAM
20:09 -
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

 

İLGİLİ HABERİstanbul Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı'ndan İmamoğlu açıklamasıİstanbul Cumhuriyet Başsavcılığı'ndan İmamoğlu açıklaması

 

Ankara istanbul İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi son dakika suç duyurusu
Son güncelleme: 20:16 08.04.2020
