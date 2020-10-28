Ankara’da korkutan deprem

Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığının (AFAD) internet sitesinde yer alan bilgiye göre, saat 05.04&#8217;de Çubuk ilçesinde 3,8 büyüklüğünde sarsıntı kaydedildi. Depremin yaklaşık 10 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi. İHA. aip2('pageType', 'article', 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/ankarada-korkutan-deprem-7-6100826'); aip2('pageCategory', 'sozcu-Gündem', 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/ankarada-korkutan-deprem-7-6100826');aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6100826,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/ankarada-korkutan-deprem-7-6100826/","headline":"Ankara&#8217;da korkutan deprem","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"["Ankara","deprem","internet"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/28/iecrop/deprem-iha_16_9_1603854879-880x495.jpg","author":"lbozkaya","dateCreated":"2020-10-28 06:14:45","datePublished":"2020-10-28 06:14:45","dateModified":"2020-10-28 06:14:45","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/ankarada-korkutan-deprem-7-6100826/');