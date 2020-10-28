Sözcü Plus Giriş
Ankara’da korkutan deprem

Ankara'nın Çubuk ilçesinde 3,8 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

Güncellenme: 06:14, 28/10/2020
Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığının (AFAD) internet sitesinde yer alan bilgiye göre, saat 05.04’de Çubuk ilçesinde 3,8 büyüklüğünde sarsıntı kaydedildi. Depremin yaklaşık 10 kilometre derinlikte olduğu belirlendi. İHA

