Muhittin Böcek normal odaya alındı

Antalya Büyükşehir Belediye Başkanı CHP’li Muhittin Böcek, saat 11.00'de normal odaya çıkarıldı.

İsmail AKIN
Güncellenme: 11:20, 09/11/2020
Akdeniz Üniversite Hastanesi yoğun bakımda tedavi gören Böcek’in tedavisine normal odada devam edilecek.

