Süleyman Soylu ve eşi coronaya yakalandı

İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu ve eşi Hamdiye Soylu'nun corona virüs testi pozitif çıktı. Ankara'da bir hastanede tedavi altına alınan Soylu'nun bu nedenle depremin ardından İzmir'e gidemediği öğrenildi.

İsmail SAYMAZ
Güncellenme: 14:15, 31/10/2020
Ayrıntılar geliyor…

