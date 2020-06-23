Kılıçdaroğlu’ndan şehit ailesine başsağlığı telefonu

CHP Genel Başkanı Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Pençe-Kaplan Operasyonu bölgesinde çıkan çatışmada şehit olan Piyade Uzman Onbaşı Ertuğrul Köse&#8217;nin ailesini telefonla aradı.. Kılıçdaroğlu görüşmede şehide Allah&#8217;tan rahmet, aileye de başsağlığı diledi.. Şehit Piyade Uzman Onbaşı Ertuğrul Köse. İLGİLİ HABERAcı haberi bakanlık duyurdu: 1 şehit. . aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/kilicdaroglundan-sehit-ailesine-bassagligi-telefonu-5890021","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/kilicdaroglundan-sehit-ailesine-bassagligi-telefonu-5890021","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5890021,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"Gu00fcndem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Ku0131lu0131u00e7darou011flu&#8217;ndan u015fehit ailesine bau015fsau011flu0131u011fu0131 telefonu"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5890021,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/kilicdaroglundan-sehit-ailesine-bassagligi-telefonu-5890021/","headline":"Ku0131lu0131u00e7darou011flu&#8217;ndan u015fehit ailesine bau015fsau011flu0131u011fu0131 telefonu","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"["CHP","Kemal K\\u0131l\\u0131\\u00e7daro\\u011flu","Milli Savunma Bakanl\\u0131\\u011f\\u0131","Osmaniye","\\u015fehit","Ter\\u00f6r","ter\\u00f6r \\u00f6rg\\u00fct\\u00fc"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/23/iecrop/manset-79_16_9_1544552942_16_9_1592899316.jpg","author":"u00c7iu011fdem Saltu0131k","dateCreated":"2020-06-23 11:02:13","datePublished":"2020-06-23 11:02:13","dateModified":"2020-06-23 11:03:39","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});