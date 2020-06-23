Kılıçdaroğlu’ndan şehit ailesine başsağlığı telefonu

Sözcü Plus Giriş
CHP lideri Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Pençe-Kaplan Operasyonu'nda şehit düşen, Piyade Uzman Onbaşı Ertuğrul Köse'nin ailesini telefonla aradı. Şehidimize Allah'tan rahmet dileyen Kılıçdaroğlu, ailesine de başsağlığı dileklerini iletti.

11:02 -
CHP Genel Başkanı Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Pençe-Kaplan Operasyonu bölgesinde çıkan çatışmada şehit olan Piyade Uzman Onbaşı Ertuğrul Köse’nin ailesini telefonla aradı.

Kılıçdaroğlu görüşmede şehide Allah’tan rahmet, aileye de başsağlığı diledi.

Şehit Piyade Uzman Onbaşı Ertuğrul Köse

Son güncelleme: 11:03 23.06.2020
